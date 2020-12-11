JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €235.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Munchener Ruckvers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €244.15 ($287.24).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.