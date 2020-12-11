JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JMP Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

JMP opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.79. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.67.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. JMP Group had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. On average, research analysts predict that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other JMP Group news, Director Craig R. Johnson purchased 11,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,521.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,912 shares in the company, valued at $974,966.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Johnson acquired 13,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $37,349.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 367,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,299 shares of company stock valued at $124,200. 58.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

