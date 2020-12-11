JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BOCOM International raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.72.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.07. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,379,000 after purchasing an additional 665,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,311 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in JinkoSolar by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

