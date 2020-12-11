Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $78,639.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

JNT is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

