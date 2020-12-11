Jetcoin (JET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5,154.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $168,174.14 and approximately $5,154.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.19 or 0.00406432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00021894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.38 or 0.02850945 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.