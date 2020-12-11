Jerome P. Grisko Sells 12,248 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $303,505.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,748.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CBZ stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

