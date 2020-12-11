Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) a €14.00 Price Target

alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) received a €14.00 ($16.47) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.25 ($15.59) target price on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.44 ($18.16).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €14.48 ($17.04) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69. alstria office REIT-AG has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.77.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

