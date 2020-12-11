JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes purchased 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,115.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,732.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

