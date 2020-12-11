Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Japan Tobacco Inc. manufactures, markets and sells cigarettes and other tobacco products. It also engaged in pharmaceutical and food businesses. Japan Tobacco Inc. is based in MINATO-KU TKY. “

Shares of JAPAY stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.38. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.57.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Japan Tobacco had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

