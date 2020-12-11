James A. Christy Sells 3,190 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PFS stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.84.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $102.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the second quarter worth $128,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

