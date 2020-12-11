J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Purchased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.18% of J2 Global worth $5,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 303.9% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCOM. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on J2 Global from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.83.

Shares of JCOM opened at $98.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.77.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

