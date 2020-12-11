Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.74. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $9.40.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0123 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.