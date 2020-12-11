iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,371 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $132.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.