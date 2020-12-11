iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $232.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.