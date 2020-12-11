iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Position Lowered by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Finland ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFNL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,445,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 75,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the second quarter worth about $520,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF during the third quarter worth about $192,000.

Shares of EFNL stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. iShares MSCI Finland ETF has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $43.37.

