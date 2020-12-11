iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 218,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 530,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,766,000 after purchasing an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $72.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.