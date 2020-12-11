iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 63.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,866 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

