iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $84.24 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $85.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.77.

