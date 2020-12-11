iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,674,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after buying an additional 214,616 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,752,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 405,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $11,127,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39.

