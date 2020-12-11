Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inuvo is an Internet marketing and technology company that delivers purchase-ready customers to advertisers through a broad network of websites and applications reaching both desktop and mobile devices. They deliver content and targeted advertisements over the internet and generate revenue when an end user clicks on the advertisements they delivered. They manage their business as two segments, the Partner Network and the Owned and Operated Network. The Partner Network delivers advertisements to their partners’ websites and applications on desktop, tablet and mobile devices. Their proprietary technology platform allows for targeted distribution of advertisements at a scale that measures in the hundreds of millions of advertisements delivered monthly. The Owned and Operated Network designs, builds and markets consumer websites and applications. This segment consists of their mobile-ready ALOT websites and is focused on providing engaging content to their users. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Inuvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $1.11.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inuvo by 357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 159,395 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native.

