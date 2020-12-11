InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.35. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $69.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

