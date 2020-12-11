Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,927,637.13 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $1,927,637.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 35,702 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,948,258.14.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,720 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $966,803.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,272 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $1,932,934.88.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 10,175 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $547,313.25.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $938,720.23.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $948,177.02.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $974,978.29.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,792 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $958,277.12.

On Monday, November 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 36,432 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,952,026.56.

On Monday, November 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,712 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $736,335.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 56.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $74,029,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $998,000. 15.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

