Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intelligent Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. Intelligent Systems has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $45.47.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 302.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intelligent Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Systems in the second quarter valued at $156,000.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

