Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Truist cut their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.69.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.