Insider Selling: Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Sells 8,586 Shares of Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,236,504.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WD opened at $82.92 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $84.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 43.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

