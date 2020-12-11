Insider Selling: StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $474,245.40 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $474,245.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.39.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNEX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses; charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations; and payments services.

