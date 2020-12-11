Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $9,623,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.