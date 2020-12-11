Insider Selling: SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.08, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. SelectQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 118.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,605 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the third quarter valued at $9,623,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.