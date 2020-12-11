Insider Selling: PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) SVP Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) SVP Dana Perlman sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $349,518.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dana Perlman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Dana Perlman sold 1,856 shares of PVH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $168,988.80.

PVH stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.08. PVH had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PVH from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PVH by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PVH by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PVH by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in PVH by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, outerwear, luggage products, swimwear, swim products, handbags, accessories, footwear, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, bath products, cosmetics, furnishings, small leather goods, accessories, and other products.

