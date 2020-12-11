Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 14,122 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 14,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $296,985.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $7,991,533.38.

On Monday, November 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 293,862 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $5,656,843.50.

On Friday, November 20th, Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 1.43. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,993,000 after buying an additional 383,168 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 16,223,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after buying an additional 45,292 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

