Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $968,528.64 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $769,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

