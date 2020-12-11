Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Sells $968,528.64 in Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $187.50 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $769,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,604,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
