Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Sells 10,156 Shares of Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $39.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.44.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

