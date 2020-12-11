Insider Selling: Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $337,120.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 8,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $337,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,778,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,606,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $725,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,363 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Jabil by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,227,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,548 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,304,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,463,000 after acquiring an additional 925,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

