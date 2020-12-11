Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director Sells $958,646.63 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Director D Fraser Bullock sold 25,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $958,646.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,343.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D Fraser Bullock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, D Fraser Bullock sold 423 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $15,651.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.56. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

