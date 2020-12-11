Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells 3,766 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 715 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.66, for a total transaction of $112,726.90.

On Friday, October 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $1,515,375.00.

Five9 stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.69. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,649,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 574,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.