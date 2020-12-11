Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells $2,072,576.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $69,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
