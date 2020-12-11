Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells $2,072,576.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $164.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $167.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.02.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $150.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.