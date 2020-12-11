Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $489,300.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00.
Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $100.49.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.
CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.