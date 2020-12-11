Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Sells $489,300.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $431,350.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,212.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $100.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

