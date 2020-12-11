Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $663,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,670,114.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $421,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Peter Maag sold 16,992 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $638,729.28.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.63 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.43. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CareDx by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 19,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 306.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 24.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 755,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,648,000 after buying an additional 147,626 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

