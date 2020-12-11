Insider Selling: AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,900,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $30,050.00.

AXTI opened at $9.46 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. The company has a market cap of $390.70 million, a P/E ratio of -315.23 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AXT by 234.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.84.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

