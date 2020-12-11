Insider Selling: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Sells 182,461 Shares of Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 182,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $237,199.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 15,378 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $21,221.64.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $159,434.76.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristides Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 1,248,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,364 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 75,998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 24.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 612,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 450,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

