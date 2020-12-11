Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,909,313.92 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 36,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,909,313.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,313.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ALTR stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -278.40 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,189 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 93.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the software’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $381,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,617 shares of the software’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,068 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.