Insider Buying: National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Insider Buys £146.20 in Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider Nicola Shaw bought 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £146.20 ($191.01).

NG stock opened at GBX 926.60 ($12.11) on Friday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 926.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 906.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.22%.

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) target price on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 975 ($12.74) target price on National Grid plc (NG.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Grid plc (NG.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.31 ($13.23).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

