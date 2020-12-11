Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Major Shareholder Acquires 114,721 Shares of Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) major shareholder Corporate Investors Viii H&F bought 114,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $864,996.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corporate Investors Viii H&F also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Corporate Investors Viii H&F purchased 1,597,324 shares of MultiPlan stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $13,321,682.16.

Shares of NYSE MPLN opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

