Insider Buying: First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Insider Purchases 9,653 Shares of Stock

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 9,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$38.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$375,115.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,140,518.96.

FNSC Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 13th, FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 3,360 shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$37.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$125,059.20.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$40.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 14.51. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$18.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69, a quick ratio of 14.30 and a current ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$37.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

