Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Shaun Noll bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 267,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shaun Noll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Shaun Noll bought 15,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Shaun Noll bought 10,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRTT opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.18.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,301,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 434,500 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $729,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.