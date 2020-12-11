Insider Buying: Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Insider Acquires £165.88 in Stock

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) insider Robin Beer bought 58 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £165.88 ($216.72).

Robin Beer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 26th, Robin Beer bought 38,000 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £100,700 ($131,565.19).

On Thursday, November 5th, Robin Beer bought 66 shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £168.30 ($219.89).

Shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) stock opened at GBX 283.19 ($3.70) on Friday. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 377.20 ($4.93). The firm has a market cap of £858.79 million and a PE ratio of 17.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 269.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

About Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

