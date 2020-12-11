Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.19.
Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.81. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
