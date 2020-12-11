Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.19.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.81. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

