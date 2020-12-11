Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €34.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) (ETR:IFXA) received a €34.50 ($40.59) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Infineon Technologies AG (IFXA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.43 ($32.27).

Infineon Technologies AG has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

