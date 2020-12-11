Incent (INCNT) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last 7 Days

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last week, Incent has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $1.47 million and $2,989.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00151708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00907705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00216214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00171408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,532 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

