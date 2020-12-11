IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $199.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.40.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $149.74.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

