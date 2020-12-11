Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HTHT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.94.

Huazhu Group stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. Huazhu Group has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $53.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.71). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

